Tips To Reduce Cortisol Levels Naturally

Stress is a major problem that can have a detrimental impact on one's mental and physical health. Cortisol is a stress hormone that can lead to a range of health issues, including increased blood pressure, depleted sleep, and impaired cognitive function.

While there is no single treatment for stress, there are a few lifestyle changes that can help to reduce stress levels and cortisol levels. These include regular exercise, healthy diet, and spending time with friends and family that support you.

Let's have a quick look at the tips to manage stress and reduce cortisol levels.