Tips To Manage a Healthy Sleep Cycle

Sleep is essential for our physical and mental well-being, and some people may suffer from conditions like obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) that can make life challenging. With OSA, you experience frequent periods of sleep deprivation, causing you to stop breathing for short periods of time throughout the night. This can lead to oxygen deprivation and an increased risk of atrial fibrillation (AFib), heart failure, stroke, diabetes, and other conditions.

It's important to understand the causes of poor sleep so that you can take steps to address it and improve your sleep quality. A sleep study can help you diagnose your condition and get the necessary treatment.

There are a few things you can do to improve your sleep.