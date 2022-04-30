10 Heart-Healthy Foods to Include in Your Diet

Young deaths due to heart attacks and a rising number of heart disease patients are one of the common challenges the health industry is facing these days.

According to PubMed Central, one-third of the world's population suffers from heart problems. This makes it important that we pay attention to our health and take the required measures to protect ourselves and our loved ones.

A few dietary and lifestyle changes can go a long way in keeping your heart healthy. Therefore, we have come up with a list of heart-healthy foods that shall keep your triglycerides, blood pressure, and cholesterol in control that have been proved to be the major reasons for an unhealthy heart.