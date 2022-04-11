6 Foods That Can Protect Your Skin Against Sun Damage
Include these fruits, nuts and vegetables in your summer diet to get a healthy and glowing skin this summer.
Summer can be fun but the damage caused by the sun isn't. We all make sure to protect our skin from the harmful UV rays with the help of sunscreen, sunglasses, scarves, hats, etc. but we miss out on the most obvious and important part- diet.
We can protect ourselves from the summer heat and sun damage if we choose the right foods and include them regularly in our diet. Let's have a look at the skin-healthy foods that will protect your skin from sun damage this summer.
Blueberries
Blueberries are a rich source of antioxidants that can fight against the formation of free radicals. Free radicals are responsible for damaging the skin with sun damage and stress. These fruits can be enjoyed guilt-free in summers since they contain vitamin C which also protects the skin from wrinkles caused due to UV exposure.
You can always have blueberries in your breakfast parfaits, along with cereals, smoothies, and just a snack in between meals.
Watermelon
We all are aware that tomatoes are rich in lycopene, an antioxidant that gives them a red color. But you should also know that watermelon has far more lycopene in them and that is the reason for their red color.
According to the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, lycopene can protect the skin against both UVA and UVB radiation from the sun but it takes time for the skin to become photoprotective due to the long turnover.
You can enjoy the watermelon fruits as it or make some juice or salsa dip in case you get bored of eating the fruit.
Nuts & Seeds
Our body cannot make omega-3 on its own. Therefore, we have to include foods in our diet that are rich in omega-3s. Hemp seeds, walnuts, chia seeds, flax seeds, etc. are great sources of omega-3 fatty acids.
Omega-3s help the skin cope with the damage caused due to sunlight and helps maintain the integrity of the skin. It also prevents inflammation due to its anti-inflammatory properties.
Carrots and Green Leafy Vegetables
Carrots and green leafy vegetables like kale, spinach, etc. are rich sources of beta carotene which plays a vital role in protecting the skin against sun damage.
Our bodies can convert beta carotenes into vitamin A which acts as a natural sun protectant and barrier but it is effective after 10 weeks of regular consumption.
These foods also contain lutein and zeaxanthin which have the ability to protect the skin against wrinkles, skin cancer, and sun damage.
Green Tea
Both green tea and black tea can prevent the development of tumors caused due to UV exposure. This is because they contain flavanols called EGCG. They not only protect the skin against UVA damage but also promote collagen production, a protein responsible for skin firmness.
You can always enjoy your green tea with ice and mint leaves. Make a summer drink by adding a few citrus fruit juices as well.
Cauliflower
According to Healthline, people must always choose brightly colored fruits and vegetables since they are rich in antioxidants which protect the skin against sun damage. Cauliflower is an exception since its potent antioxidants protect the skin against oxidative stress caused by the free radicals.
Cauliflower also contains histidine, an alpha-amino acid that promotes the formation of urocanic acid, responsible for absorbing UV radiation.
