Harmful Effects of Smoking on Your Skin

We all have been hearing for ages that smoking in any way is harmful to our health and well-being. The substances like nicotine, carbon monoxide, tar, and acetone do no good when we inhale them while smoking.

According to Forbes, there has been an increase in the number of smokers in recent times and some people came back to their tried and tested coping mechanism due to boredom, stress, anxiety, and depression.

Smoking not only affects lungs and respiratory system but the whole body, resulting in health complications and long-term issues. Skin is also affected by the habit of smoking and if your skin feels fatigued, dull, or pigmented despite regular skincare, smoking might be the underlying cause.

Let's have a look at the effects of smoking and the damage it causes to the skin.