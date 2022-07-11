Sexolve 312: 'I Want My Husband To Get Surgery'

Dear RainbowMan,

Thank you for all your columns. I have been reading it with great detail.

I have been having some issues regarding my husband and was hesitating to ask anyone. He has a weird penis. I have had sex before dating my husband and my husband doesn't know that. So I kinda know how penises look like and my husband’s penis is different and it is weird. He doesn't have any skin to pull back and I don't know how to bring it to him or deal with it. My previous boyfriend had a skin that went back and it was a fun feeling to pull it back and forth.

I am unable to do so with my husband’s penis. I don't like my husband’s penis. I want him to get an operation or plastic surgery or something to make it look better.

I wonder how he would feel about me telling him that? What is your bet?

Your fan