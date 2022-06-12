Sexolve 308: ‘I Love My Dad’s Best Friend, My Boyfriend Doesn’t Get Angry'

Dear RainbowMan,

I am a 28 year old man. I have been gay from ever since I know what sexuality or sex meant. I have been living a happy life with my boyfriend of 3 years. We live together and our families know and approve and appreciate the presence of each other in my life. Maybe all the kindness that life has bestowed upon me was not good enough, I went out to seek pleasures. My boyfriend was still okay with it. He stayed loyal with me while I couldn't deal with my libido. I started drifting from my boyfriend all the time. I didn't stay on. And when my dad introduced me to his friend, who secretly was gay, in the next 2 months, I ended up sucking his c!@k. My boyfriend still put up with me when I broke this secret to him. But I moved too far, I moved to make a space for my dad's friend, who I call uncle, in my heart.

My boyfriend accepts me still. He tells me that he is willing to put up with me and hopes that I will someday everything will be alright. I get really really upset thinking about his endurance. How can he bear everything.