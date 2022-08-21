Sexolve 318: 'I'm Married And I Think My Neighbour Is Trying To Seduce Me'

So dont beat yourself up for the fact that you fantasise. Fantasies and restrictions do not go hand in hand. It is normal for women (and other genders) to fantasise about other people in their head when they are sleeping with their significant other. Let me be a little provocative and share that when I am making love to my partner, sometimes I imagine myself with some other guy I fantasise about. Infidelity should not extend to imagination.

Now speaking about the guy in the opposite building - well, did he ever make a direct pass at you? Did he acknowledge your presence when you were watching? Tell me truly, does he even know if you are watching… especially when he is visible from your house only with binoculars, you may or may not be even visible to him from his balcony.

If you are sure that he ‘flashes’ with the intent of outraging your modesty, please do remember to take him to task… but first try and establish that he is actually doing this deliberately.

It would not be a good thing, if this turns out to be an action you are taking because you are afraid of your sexual inclination towards him.

Smiles

RainbowMan

P.S. Please take care. You are not sinned if you dream about another