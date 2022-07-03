Sexolve 311: 'My Husband is HIV Positive'

You had sex with multiple people, and that is alright. It was your body, and if you feel your body deserves to feel pleasure and love, it should be only your prerogative to allow it to experience that.

The world needs to move ahead of good-and-bad and right-and-wrong kind of judgements.

There is nothing wrong in having sex. There is nothing wrong in wanting to have sex. There is nothing wrong in having sex with multiple people.

One just needs to be careful about STDs and will have to ensure consent of all partners involved. And if you are getting into a relationship while you are in a committed relationship with someone, it is important that the person knows about the arrangement so that the partner knows what they are getting into.

Honesty and kindness should be the premise of every relationship. You have been honest and you have been kind after you committed to your partner.

So quit blaming yourself for anything.

Regarding HIV, have you got yourself tested? I strongly urge you to get tested. And irrespective of the result, it is important for you to know that it is possible to live a healthy life with the virus in our body.