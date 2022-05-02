Sexolve 301: 'I Am a Dom Woman and My Friends Don’t Understand'

Dear RainbowMan,

I am a 36-year-old male. I don't know if I am gay but to be honest I am more attracted to men. But I do not have any partner or any physical relationship with any man.

I am the only son to my parents and I want to get married to a woman and lead a happy family life to be very honest. I do not admire myself to be or want to be gay.

Due to excess worry and anxiety about future my erections have reduced, my libido is literally zero, and even when I masturbate I don't feel pleasure.