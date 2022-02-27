Sexolve 294: 'Can I Increase The Size of My Breasts?'

Dear RainbowMan,



I am sharing something very serious with you. It may seem funny or kinky but this is really messed up. I don't know how to tell anyone without being ridiculed. Maybe because you are a stranger that makes me easy to open up to you. I am messed up. Really messed up. My husband has been violent with me in bed right from the first night we interacted. He is a nice man, a very kind person… but he has this other personality of his that he unleashes only when we are together and alone. I come from a small place not in a big city. I have been told always that I need to respect my husband and keep him happy so I played on everytime.

He sometimes would slap my bums when we have sex or insert something inside my front. I enjoyed it in the beginning until one day he started the habit of taking me to the bathroom and peeing on top of me. Sometimes on my face.

He asks me to drink his sperm also and one day forced me to drink urine. I puked the very moment he did that and he asked me to get used to it because he loves it. He has repeated that peeing thing some 10 times already in the past 1 year and I fear that if I tell him no he may do this with someone else. I told one of my friends and she laughed at it. I am scared after that to tell anyone. How do I get used to this?

Confused Patni