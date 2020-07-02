Recipes: Seven Ways to Smarten Up Your Regular Khichdi

Sauté’ one finely chopped onion and 2 tbsp grated coconut (fresh or dry) for about 7 minutes till the onions become a little brown, then cool a bit and grind to make a fine paste. Mix washed 1 cup rice with this paste, add the juice of one lemon, 1tbsp ginger, and garlic paste, half-inch sliced ginger, and keep aside for half an hour. Meanwhile marinate 250 gm prawns with some red chili powder, turmeric, and 2 tbsp spicy salsa for an hour and then sauté them for a few minutes. Heat 2 tbsp coconut oil, add 2 cloves, 1/2 tsp ground cinnamon, and one finely chopped onion. Then add marinated rice and stir for 2 minutes on low flame. Now add marinated prawns and 2 cups of water. Cover and cook on a low flame till done.