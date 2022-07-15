Scurvy: Symptoms, Causes, Diagnosis, and Treatment
People have known about scurvy since ancient Greek and Egyptian times. It is believed that sailors in the 15th to 18th centuries experienced the symptoms of scurvy since they would stay on sea voyages and it was difficult for them to get a steady supply of fresh produce, which also lead to the death of many sailors.
Scurvy was also prevalent during the Irish potato famine in 1845 and the American Civil War. As per reports, the most recent outbreak was in Afghanistan in 2002, which was followed by a war and a drought.
Now, there are rare cases of scurvy but it can still affect people who do not consume enough vitamin C in their diet. Let's have a look at the causes, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment of scurvy.
Scurvy: Causes and Risk Factors
Scurvy occurs when there is a lack of vitamin C or ascorbic acid. A lack of vitamin C in the body can also lead to weakness, anaemia, gum disease, and skin problems.
Vitamin C is required for the production of collagen, an important component in connective tissues.
According to United States National Institutes of Health, deficiency of vitamin C or the cause of scurvy may be due to:
A poor diet with no or less fresh fruits and vegetables
Health conditions such as anorexia and other mental illness
Restrictive diets, due to allergies, difficulty in ingesting foods, or other reasons
Older age
Excessive alcohol consumption
Use of illegal drugs
Scurvy: Symptoms
According to the doctors of Mayo Clinic, symptoms of vitamin C deficiency may appear after 8 to 12 weeks. The common signs and symptoms of scurvy include:
Anaemia
Loss of appetite
Weight loss
Fatigue
Myalgia including bone pain
Swelling, or edema
Small red spots resulting from bleeding under the skin
Corkscrew hairs
Loss of teeth
Slow wound healing
Shortness of breath
Mood changes, and depression
Infants suffering from scurvy will become anxious and irritable due to the pain. They may also experience subperiosteal hemorrhage, a type of bleeding that occurs at the end of the long bones.
Scurvy: Diagnosis and Treatment
According to PubMed Central, doctors will conduct a physical examination and take lab tests to assess vitamin C levels in the blood. Treatment involves vitamin C supplements by mouth or by injection.
Doctors may recommend these dosages:
1 to 2 grams (g) per day for 2 to 3 days
500 milligrams (mg) for the next 7 days
100 mg for 1 to 3 months
Patients might feel better within 24 hours and may experience a reduction in symptoms like fatigue, lethargy, pain, anorexia, and confusion. Few symptoms like bruising, bleeding, and weakness may take one to two weeks to improve.
