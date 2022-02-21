Queen Elizabeth II Tests COVID-19 Positive
The Queen tested positive for COVID-19, Buckingham Palace confirmed on 20 February.
Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for COVID-19, Buckingham Palace confirmed on Sunday, 20 February.
"The queen is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week," Xinhua news agency reported, citing the statement released by the palace.
"She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines," it added.
The announcement was made just a few weeks after the 95-year-old monarch marked her Platinum Jubilee, the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne. It is understood that she had been triple-vaccinated.
Earlier in Febrauty, Prince Charles tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time after he fell ill with the virus in 2020. British media said he had seen the queen a few days before his positive diagnosis, citing palace sources.
Soon after the news broke, there was a flurry of get-well wishes for the queen from British politicians. Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: "I'm sure I speak for everyone in wishing Her Majesty The Queen a swift recovery from COVID and a rapid return to vibrant good health."
"Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a quick recovery," Health Secretary Sajid Javid tweeted.
"On behalf of myself and the whole of @UKLabour, wishing Her Majesty The Queen good health and a speedy recovery. Get well soon, Ma'am," tweeted Keir Starmer, leader of main opposition Labour Party.
(This story was published from a syndicated feed. Only the headline and picture have been edited by FIT.)
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.