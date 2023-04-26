Can We Ever Stop Procrastinating? I Put Some Online Tips to Test & How It Went

Full disclosure, this story was due a week ago. Knowing full well that I might have stretched my editor's patience to its limits this time, I sat down this morning to complete it once and for all.

But first, I figured I'd make myself a cup of coffee because, nothing screams productivity and focus like a hot beverage.

Ping! Ping! Ping! An urgent email, an article about a celebrity couple's impending wedding, and a picture of my friend's new puppy later, I decided, enough was enough. But then, my table felt like it needed a quick clean, after all, your desk is a reflection of your mind and all that.