ADVERTISEMENT

Peripheral Artery Disease: Symptoms, Causes, Diagnosis, and Treatment

Check the causes, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment for Peripheral Artery Disease

Shivangani Singh
Published
Fit
2 min read
Peripheral Artery Disease: Symptoms, Causes, Diagnosis, and Treatment
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Peripheral artery disease is a common condition in which the arteries narrow down and the blood flow to the arms and legs is reduced.

In peripheral artery disease (PAD), usually, the legs do not receive enough blood flow as required which causes leg pain while walking (claudication) along with the other symptoms.

Peripheral artery disease is a sign of a buildup of fatty deposits in the arteries (atherosclerosis) that cause narrowing of the arteries and reduced blood flow as a result.

Let's know more about peripheral artery disease like its causes, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment.

Also Read

Food Poisoning: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, and Treatment

Food Poisoning: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, and Treatment
ADVERTISEMENT

Peripheral Artery Disease: Symptoms

According to doctors of Mayo Clinic, people with peripheral artery disease have mild or no symptoms. Claudication symptoms are one of the major symptoms and it includes muscle pain or cramping in the legs or arms during exercise. The pain is minor to severe and commonly felt in the calf. Severe leg pain may make it hard to walk or do other types of physical activity.

Other peripheral artery disease symptoms may include:

  • Coldness in the lower leg or foot

  • Numb or weak legs

  • No pulse or a weak pulse in the legs or feet

  • Cramps in one or both of the hips, thighs, or calf muscles

  • Shiny skin on the legs

  • Color change of the skin on the legs

  • Slower growth of the toenails

  • Sores on the toes, feet, or legs

  • Pain in the arms while knitting, writing, or doing other manual tasks

  • Erectile dysfunction

  • Hair loss or slower hair growth on the legs

Peripheral Artery Disease: Causes

Peripheral artery disease is caused by a buildup of fatty, cholesterol-containing deposits (plaques) on artery walls, also known as atherosclerosis. It reduces blood flow through the arteries. The common risk factors and causes as per Cleveland Clinic include:

  • Blood vessel inflammation

  • Injury in the arms or legs

  • Changes in the muscles or ligaments

  • Radiation exposure

  • A family history of peripheral artery disease, heart disease, or stroke

  • High blood pressure

  • High cholesterol

  • High levels of amino acids

  • Increasing age

  • Obesity

Also Read

Myocarditis: Symptoms, Causes, Diagnosis, and Treatment

Myocarditis: Symptoms, Causes, Diagnosis, and Treatment
ADVERTISEMENT

Peripheral Artery Disease: Diagnosis

  • Blood tests to check for conditions related to PAD such as high cholesterol, high triglycerides, and diabetes.

  • Ankle-brachial index (ABI) to diagnose PAD. It compares the blood pressure in the ankle with the blood pressure in the arm.

  • Ultrasound of the legs or feet to see how blood moves through the blood vessels.

  • Angiography to look for blockages in the arteries.

Peripheral Artery Disease: Treatment

According to Healthline, the condition can be managed with a few medications and lifestyle changes and surgeries are required in severe cases:

  • Quit smoking

  • Control blood sugar levels

  • Eat foods that are low in saturated fat.

  • Exercise regularly

  • Maintain a healthy weight.

  • Manage blood pressure and cholesterol.

  • Medications for problems like blood pressure, blood sugar levels, leg pain, cholesterol, and blood clots

Also Read

Brain Tumor: Symptoms, Causes, Diagnosis, & Treatment

Brain Tumor: Symptoms, Causes, Diagnosis, & Treatment

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from fit

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×