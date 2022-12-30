Pancreatitis: Symptoms, Causes, Diagnosis, and Treatment

Pancreatitis occurs when your pancreas is inflamed and its normal functioning is also affected. The pancreas is a long, flat gland situated behind the stomach in the upper abdomen. The main function of the pancreas is to produce enzymes that help in digestion and hormones that help regulate the way sugar or glucose is processed in our body.

Pancreatitis can occur suddenly and lasts for days. Mild cases of pancreatitis can be treated but severe cases can be fatal. Chronic cases of pancreatitis may last for years.

Know the causes, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment for Pancreatitis.