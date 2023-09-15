4 Active Nipah Cases in Kerala: Karnataka Tightens Surveillance in Border Areas

Karnataka's response: A circular issued by the Karnataka government on 14 September, said that in light of the four (now six) confirmed Nipah cases and two deaths in Kozhikode, there is a need to strengthen surveillance activities in districts of Karnataka that share a border with Kerala, such as Chamarajanagar, Mysore, Kodaga, and Dakshin Kannada, reported PTI.

The circular also urges people to "avoid unnecessary travel of the general public from Karnataka to the affected area of Kerala."

Check points for fever surveillance at points of entry from Karnataka to Kerala are to be set up.