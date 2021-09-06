Nipah in the Time of Corona: How Kerala Is Handling the Double Crisis

Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Monday stressed that the Health department's priority is to strengthen contact tracing and determine the source of infection.



A total 188 persons who have been identified as having had contact with the infected boy, have been put in quarantine. Most of these individuals are healthcare workers at various hospitals in Kozhikode, where the boy had been treated or had consulted doctors from 29 August onwards. The parents had taken the child to a clinic first, then to a private hospital, then to the medical college and from there to another private hospital.



Twenty of these individuals have been identified as being in the high-risk category, and have been moved to an isolation ward at the Government Medical College in Kozhikode, the Minister said. The samples of seven people among the 20 high-risk contacts of the child have been sent to the Pune NIV for testing. Two of them, both healthcare workers, have developed symptoms of the infection.

"We are giving special training to our field workers. It is equally important to find the source of infection. Whether this child is the first to get infected or from where this child was infected. There can be more contacts. We are trying to locate everyone," she said.