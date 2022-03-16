National Vaccination Day 2022: Date, Theme, History, and Significance

National Vaccination Day is celebrated on 16 March every year to raise awareness about vaccination and its importance. This year's Vaccination Day will aim to spread the message about the significance of immunisation and how it prevents the onset of various infectious diseases.

Vaccination plays an important role in public health and people have realised it during the COVID-19 pandemic when vaccination was the only way to protect ourselves from deadly disease.

The National Vaccination Day also commemorates India's victory against polio. It not only marks an improvement in health and life expectancy but also has a social and economic impact at a community and national level. Let us know more about the history, significance, and theme of National Vaccination Day.