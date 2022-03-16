National Vaccination Day 2022: Date, Theme, History, and Significance
National Vaccination Day is celebrated on 16 March every year to raise awareness about vaccination and its importance. This year's Vaccination Day will aim to spread the message about the significance of immunisation and how it prevents the onset of various infectious diseases.
Vaccination plays an important role in public health and people have realised it during the COVID-19 pandemic when vaccination was the only way to protect ourselves from deadly disease.
The National Vaccination Day also commemorates India's victory against polio. It not only marks an improvement in health and life expectancy but also has a social and economic impact at a community and national level. Let us know more about the history, significance, and theme of National Vaccination Day.
National Vaccination Day 2022: Theme
The theme for this year on National Vaccination Day is "vaccines work for all". This theme emphasises on the importance of immunisation and how it plays a significant role in protecting everyone from life-threatening diseases.
National Vaccination Day 2022: History
It was on March 16 that the first dose of oral polio vaccine was given in India in the year 1995. So, the national immunisation day or Vaccination Day celebrates the Pulse Polio Programme of the government. This vaccination drive holds immense importance as it aimed to eradicate polio from the country.
As part of the Pulse Polio Programme, two drops of oral polio vaccination was given to children between the age of 0 to 5 and it became popular in the year 2014. World Health Organization later announced that India has become a polio-free nation.
The last case of polio was recorded in Bengal in the year 2011 and since then India has undertaken various vaccination drives against diseases like tetanus, mumps, TB, etc.
National Vaccination Day 2022: Significance
National Vaccination Day highlights the importance of vaccination to fight against life-threatening diseases. It also makes people aware that the role of vaccination cannot be overlooked.
As per the WHO, vaccinations helped us save 2 to 3 million lives across the globe after the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world. The government of India is also taking every possible step to vaccinate the entire country against the deadly disease.
Vaccination Day also helps initiate the talk of why it is important for us to get our family and ourselves vaccinated against the diseases. It helps people take precautions and encourage them to stay immunized.
