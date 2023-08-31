National Nutrition Week in India is celebrated every year in the first week of September. The main aim of observing Nutrition Week in the country is to create awareness among people about the benefits of nutrition, and promote healthy and hygienic eating habits.
On the occasion of National Nutrition Week, different activities like seminars, workshops, educational events, conferences, and public awareness campaigns are held across India to educate people about the advantages of a balanced diet, benefits of proper nutrition, prevention of diseases caused by poor nutrition, and measures to overcome nutritional deficiencies.
History of National Nutrition Week
The American Dietetic Association (ADA), currently known as the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, established National Nutrition Week in 1975. The purpose of this week is to create public awareness about the countless benefits of healthy nutrition and an active lifestyle.
Due to the public's enthusiastic response to the idea of National Nutrition Week in 1980, the celebrations were extended to an entire month. National Nutrition Week was first recognised in India in 1982, when government launched several initiatives to motivate, aware, and educate people about the healthy nutrition and its association with good health and longevity.
Significance of National Nutrition Week: Why To Celebrate It?
The main significance of celebrating National Nutrition Week in India includes the following:
1. To promote health and well-being by creating awareness about the proper nutrition, and its importance in maintaining good health.
2. To educate people about diseases caused by poor nutrition, and their preventive measures.
3. To educate people about the harmful effects of malnutrition, which has become a global health concern. Malnutrition includes both under nutrition and over nutrition.
4. To promote intake of proper nutrients like vitamins and minerals, and prevent health issues caused by the nutritional deficiencies.
5. To educate people about the importance of good quality food.
6. To help people in understanding the nutritional value of food.
7. To motivate people in adopting healthy lifestyle.
8. To educate people about the diseases caused by poor lifestyle like diabetes, obesity, heart diseases, and more.
9. To promote the benefits of healthy nutrition in people of all age groups, including children, adolescents, adults, and elderly people.
10. To promote and encourage the consumption of sustainable foods, that are health as well as environment friendly.
What Is the Theme of National Nutrition Week 2023?
According to UNICEF, the theme of Nutrition Month 2023 is "Healthy Diet Gawing Affordable for All." In India, September is celebrated as the National Nutrition Month or Rashtriya Poshan Maah.
When Will Be National Nutrition Week 2023 Celebrated in India?
The National Nutrition Week 2023 will be celebrated from 1 to 7 September 2023.
