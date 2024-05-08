National Lipid Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance & Why To Celebrate

National Lipid Day is observed on 10 May every year globally to raise awareness about the importance of lipids in our bodies and the risks of Dyslipidemia. Dyslipidemia is a condition in which the amount of lipids, including cholesterol, triglycerides and fatty acids in the blood is higher than normal. It can be caused by diet, lifestyle, or prolonged elevation of insulin levels. Prolonged Dyslipidemia is a major risk factor for cardiovascular diseases like Atherosclerosis. Therefore, it is critical to adopt a healthy diet, exercise regularly, maintain a healthy weight, and take medication prescribed by a doctor to reduce the risk of Dyslipidemia.

Dyslipidemia often remains underdiagnosed and undertreated despite its high prevalence. The reason is lack of awareness, no specific screening programmes, limited access to healthcare, and more. National Lipid Day is an opportunity to educate people about the risks of Dyslipidemia and preventive measures. It is also a reminder for people to take care of their cardiovascular health and adopt a healthy lifestyle.