National Epilepsy Awareness Day 2023: History, Significance, Facts, and Quotes

November is Epilepsy Awareness month. India observes National Epilepsy Awareness Day every year on 17 November. The day is dedicated to spread awareness and educate people about a brain disorder known as Epilepsy. Characterised by repeated brain seizures, epilepsy is caused due to abnormal activities of the brain.
According to the American Association of Neurological Surgeons, "A seizure is usually defined as a sudden alteration of behavior due to a temporary change in the electrical functioning of the brain. Normally, the brain continuously generates tiny electrical impulses in an orderly pattern. These impulses travel along neurons (the network of nerve cells in the brain) and throughout the whole body via chemical messengers called neurotransmitters."
Epilepsy occurs due to imbalance in the electrical rhythms of brain, which eventually lead to repetitive seizures. Seizures may be primary generalized or partial depending upon the area of brain affected. On the occasion of National Epilepsy Awareness Day, events, workshops, seminars, and other activities are held across India to educate people about this brain disorder and promote preventive measures.
Let us read about the date, theme, history, significance, celebration, facts, and awareness quotes of National Epilepsy Awareness Day 2023 below.
National Epilepsy Awareness Day 2023 Date in India
This year, National Epilepsy Awareness Day will be celebrated in Friday, 17 November 2023 in India.
National Epilepsy Awareness Day 2023: History and Significance
The National Epilepsy Day in India was first observed by Epilepsy Foundation of India. The foundation is located in Mumbai and was established by Dr Nirmal Surya.
Epilepsy Foundation of India has been founded with a motive to eradicate this disease from the country. It also creates awareness about this disease and educates public about the myths and misconceptions surrounding this disorder, especially in rural areas.
The significance of celebrating the National Epilepsy Awareness Day in India is to help the needy people who can not afford the treatment of this neurological disease. The foundation works towards finding potential treatment and cure of Epilepsy and holds awareness programmes annually to strengthen public awareness to improve care and lessen the disease burden.
Important Facts About Epilepsy
According to epilepsy.com, following are some of the facts about Epilepsy that everyone must know.
Epilepsy is a neurological disorder that can affect any one of us regardless of race, age, or gender.
There are 3.4 million people living with epilepsy in the United States; 470,000 of them are children.
People with epilepsy may experience "felt" stigma, which leads to shame about their condition and fear of discrimination if they talk about it.
Misunderstanding and misinformation about seizures contribute to continued feelings of stigmatization and negative outcomes for people with epilepsy
Seizures are a symptom of epilepsy. Not all seizures are the same. Many people with epilepsy have more than one type of seizure
1 in 10 people will have a seizure and 1 in 26 will develop epilepsy during their lifetime.
National Epilepsy Awareness Day 2023: Quotes for Inspiration
I'm important. I matter. I can do anything. I'm a sexy, strong woman that happens to have epilepsy. Do you get it? I have epilepsy but it's not who I am [Ray Robinson].
I want people with epilepsy to know that there are ways in which they can play a role in their own recovery. It's all in how they approach what is happening and how they can use that as a catalyst for their own growth. If there's one thing that I've learned, it's that people are willing to embrace you if you share your story. [Danny Glover].
Epilepsy is something nobody knows much about. It’s just part of me, part of my head, part of what’s happening in there. Sometimes something in my brain triggers it off. [Neil Young].
As scientists, we know that each increment in knowledge, every marginal gain, when added together can make big differences to the lives of people with epilepsy. [Professor Sameer Zuberi].
Epilepsy can, in some circumstances, be enabling - not just disabling - through the stimulation and enhancement of artistic expression. [Jim Chambliss].
