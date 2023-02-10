National Deworming Day 2023: Date, Theme, History and Significance

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare took the initiative to start the National Deworming Day. The day is celebrated every year on 10 February to ensure that every child in India is worm free. In some states and Union Territories, the prevalence of Soil-Transmitted Helminths (STH) is greater and that is why the day is marked bi-annually. The National Health Portal considers this initiative as one of the largest public health programs in the country.

The program aims to reach a large number of children during a short period of time and it also informs people that about 241 million children between the ages of 1 and 14 years are at risk of parasitic intestinal worms in India, also known as Soil-Transmitted Helminths (STH). Let's know about the history, theme, significance of National Deworming Day 2023.