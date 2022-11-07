National Cancer Awareness Day 2022: Theme, Quotes and Posters
National cancer awareness day is celebrated on 7 November in India.
National Cancer Awareness Day is celebrated on 7 November in India and this day aims to focus on cancer prevention and early detection. According to WHO, approximately 70% of deaths from cancer occur in low and middle-income countries.
Cancer is a non-communicable disease and is the second leading cause of death globally. It is a serious issue that needs attention and people need to take steps to reduce the risk of cancer. The common causes that people can look after include high body mass index, low fruit and vegetable intake, lack of physical activity, tobacco use, and alcohol use.
This day also coincides with the birth anniversary of the eminent French-Polish scientist Madame Curie who is known for her work in the field of radioactivity and has been the winner of the Nobel Prize twice. Now let's have a look at the theme, quotes, and posters of National Cancer Awareness Day 2022.
National Cancer Awareness Day 2022: Theme
There is no specific theme for National cancer day 2022 but the organizations aim to spread awareness about the disease so that more people can take steps for prevention from cancer.
National Cancer Awareness Day 2022: Posters & Status
National Cancer Awareness Day 2022: Quotes
1. "You can be a victim of cancer or a survivor of cancer. It's a mindset." - Dave Pelzer
2. "One day at a time, one step at a time. Do what you can, do your best. Let God handle the rest." - Michelle Jones
3. “Time is shortening. But every day that I challenge this cancer and survive is a victory for me.” - Ingrid Bergman
4. “You never know how strong you are until being strong is the only choice you have.” - Cayla Mills
5. "When you have exhausted all possibilities, remember this: You haven't." - Thomas Edison
6. "You beat cancer by how you live, why you live and in the manner in which you live." - Stuart Scott
7. " Surround yourself with only people who are going to lift you higher." - Oprah
8. "Stand in your light and shine brightly because that is how you defeat darkness." - Leslie Esperanza Espaillat
9. "It's about focusing on the fight and not the fright." - Robin Roberts
10. “Do not follow where the path may lead. Go instead where there is no path and leave a trail.” - Muriel Strode
