National Cancer Awareness Day 2022: Theme, Quotes and Posters

1. "You can be a victim of cancer or a survivor of cancer. It's a mindset." - Dave Pelzer

2. "One day at a time, one step at a time. Do what you can, do your best. Let God handle the rest." - Michelle Jones

3. “Time is shortening. But every day that I challenge this cancer and survive is a victory for me.” - Ingrid Bergman

4. “You never know how strong you are until being strong is the only choice you have.” - Cayla Mills

5. "When you have exhausted all possibilities, remember this: You haven't." - Thomas Edison

6. "You beat cancer by how you live, why you live and in the manner in which you live." - Stuart Scott

7. " Surround yourself with only people who are going to lift you higher." - Oprah

8. "Stand in your light and shine brightly because that is how you defeat darkness." - Leslie Esperanza Espaillat

9. "It's about focusing on the fight and not the fright." - Robin Roberts

10. “Do not follow where the path may lead. Go instead where there is no path and leave a trail.” - Muriel Strode