Maharashtra: 31 Dead in a Day in Nanded Hospital, Official Cites 'Drug Shortage'

Hours after 24 deaths, including those of 12 newborn babies, were reported due to a “shortage of medicines” at the Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College Hospital in Maharashtra’s Nanded, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan claimed that seven more people died on the intervening night of 2-3 October in the hospital.

With this, the death toll increased to 31, including 16 newborns.

What happened: At least 15 adults and 16 newborn babies died after they were unable to receive proper treatment, according to the kin of the victims.

Dr SR Wakode, the hospital’s dean, told The Hindu that the Haffkine Institute, which supplies medicines to all state-run hospitals in Maharashtra, has curbed the supplies, due to which there aren’t enough medicines in the hospital.

The dean alleged that there was: