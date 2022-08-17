Multiple Sclerosis Diet: Foods To Avoid

Multiple Sclerosis or MS is a condition associated with the central nervous system (CNS). The disease is characterized by the deterioration of the protective covering of the brain which ultimately leads to permanent damage to the nerves. MS is an autoimmune disease that affects both the brain and the spinal cord.

Now that we know multiple sclerosis is an autoimmune disease affecting the CNS, it is hard for us to believe that our diet or foot can play any role in it. But it has been found that eating certain specific foods and avoiding others may play a considerable role in triggering or reducing the symptoms.

Let us read about the foods that should be avoided by those suffering from multiple sclerosis. However, people must note that before making any changes in their dietary plans, they should definitely consult a doctor or a nutritionist.