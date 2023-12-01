Navigating Multiple Sclerosis Is Easier Today, but the Road Ahead Is Still Long

As the son of Sheela and Mukund Chitnis, I have been a close witness to an extraordinary journey of resilience against Multiple Sclerosis (or MS).

My father's ordeal began with subtle yet puzzling symptoms. A skilled textile chemist by profession, his sudden clumsiness and erratic incidents were the harbingers of a perplexing condition that would later be identified as MS.

This was a time when MRI technology was a distant dream in India, and the path to a diagnosis was fraught with confusion and social stigma.