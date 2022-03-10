7 Morning Rituals to Keep You Energised and Focused Throughout the Day
Know the 7 simple ways that can help you make the best of your day by boosting your energy levels.
Each one of us must have struggled to wake up early and keep going with our work for the rest of the day. We might feel tired and drained out early in the morning due to various reasons like poor diet, underlying health conditions or poor sleeping patterns.
But besides keeping these reasons in mind, there are a few energy boosting tips that can help you get on your work-mode from the morning itself. It might be difficult to get rid of few habits and start the new ones but they become a part of your lifestyle and help you stay the energised self you aim to be.
Let's get on to the seven energy-boosting morning rituals that can help us stay focused and energised.
Do not Snooze the Alarm
How many of you have snoozed your alarm for 5 more minutes of sleep or just because you have a long day ahead or had a late night party last day.
Whatever may be the reason, this is the first thing you need to avoid if you want to start on an energetic note and stay the same till the rest of the day.
According to PubMed, snooze button and the few more minutes of sleep can push you to a phenomenon of sleep inertia where a person feels tired, confused and sleepy even after 8 hours of sleep.
Therefore, the best thing is to get out of bed within 5 seconds after you hear the alarm and keep it far away from the bed so that you have to get out of bed to get the alarm clock.
Drink Water Instead of Coffee
Coffee is the first thing that comes to mind when we we find it difficult to open our eyes and we have been functioning in such a way since so long that we assume our body cannot work without coffee as the first thing in the morning.
But the best drink to have first thing in the morning is water. According to US NIH, sleepiness and fatigue can be a symptom of mild dehydration that you might experience after a long break while you were asleep. You can even add lemon or cinammon to further stimulate the body and organs to bring you in a wakeful state.
Have Light Breakfast
There are various concepts about breakfast and if a person should start the day with a light or heavy breakfast. The only logic behind this tip is that a heavy breakfast may make you feel sluggish as it digests the food slowly which may lead to rise in blood sugar levels thus reducing the energy levels.
According to PubMed, people can avoid the problem by having light meals in the morning and afternoon especially the ones who need to be alert at their job. Therefore, eggs, cereals, fruits or vegetables would be a great breakfast option.
Soak in Sunlight
According to MedicalNewsToday, sunlight can play an important role in keeping the people healthy, energetic and focused throughout the day. You cantake a walk or exercise for 20-30 minutes in the sunlight because the regular dose of vitamin D keeps your bone healthy and sunlight also increases the hormone- serotonin.
Serotonin is responsible for keeping you energetic and focused throughout the day and sunlight is often recommended by doctors for treating Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) and depression.
Quick Exercise and Stretching
We all are aware of the fact that exercise plays an essential role in keeping us fit and healthy but the time at which we exercise can boost our energy levels as well and can be used to our advantage.
You do not have to indulge in an intense workout, a brisk walk, jumping jacks, dancing would do the job as well.
This keeps the blood flowing and keeps us more alert and energised throughout the day. Long breathing exercises can help increase the oxygen levels that help us feel more alert and awake.
Cold showers
Cold showers need to get the long due credit for keeping a person alert and energised in the morning. According to US NIH, cold showers in the morning dilates the blood vessels that results in increased heart rate, blood flow and circulation which makes a person feel more alert and energised.
Warm showers can make you feel more relaxed and that is why cold showers would help you keep going in the morning stimulating your body with the energy it requires.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.