Monsoon Diet: Foods One Should Eat & Avoid

As the monsoon season is approaching, people are reminded to avoid street food and beverages due to the risk of stomach infection. According to doctors, the use of unhygienic water in street food and juices can cause diarrhea.

The gastroenteritis, stomach bug, and stomach flu are all known as inflammation or irritation of the intestines. Additionally, food poisoning is also a common occurrence during this season, which can severely impact one's mental and physical well-being.

Below is a list of foods one should eat and avoid in monsoon.