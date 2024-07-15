Monsoon Diet: Foods One Should Eat & Avoid

As the monsoon season is approaching, people are reminded to avoid street food and beverages due to the risk of stomach infection. According to doctors, the use of unhygienic water in street food and juices can cause diarrhea.
The gastroenteritis, stomach bug, and stomach flu are all known as inflammation or irritation of the intestines. Additionally, food poisoning is also a common occurrence during this season, which can severely impact one's mental and physical well-being.
Below is a list of foods one should eat and avoid in monsoon.
To prevent these illnesses, it is best to drink only boiled and purified water or water from sealed bottles. Street food and juices should be avoided as it may cause significant health problems.
A new study has revealed the importance of a probiotic diet in maintaining a healthy digestion system during the monsoon rains. The study recommends including probiotics in the diet, which includes yogurt, buttermilk, cheese kefir, kombucha, and soybeans.
It is also important to drink plenty of water during the monsoon rains to avoid the risk of dehydration. The study recommends carrying a water bottle with you during all the time.
Avoid eating raw vegetables during the monsoon season as they are loaded with bacteria and viruses.
It is also important to limit seafood intake during the rainy season due to the risk of contracting diarrhea.
Finally, the study also recommends avoiding green leafy vegetables during the monsoon rains as the humidity and dampness can invite germs.
