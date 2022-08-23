UK To Offer ‘Mini Doses’ of Monkeypox Vaccine to Combat Global Shortage

Monkeypox is not a new virus. It is known to spread through close physical contact, and has been declared endemic in some parts of Western Africa.

When the outbreaks first started in early 2022, health authorities started offering doses of the smallpox vaccine, as well as the available doses of monkeypox vaccines, to those who fall in the 'high risk' category.

But the problem is that there are only three approved vaccines that can be used to protect against monkeypox, and of them, only one can be used for widespread inoculation - the Imvanex vaccine called JYNNEOS.

Because the vaccines are limited, and difficult to acquire, health authorities say many vulnerable people remain unvaccinated.