UK To Offer ‘Mini Doses’ of Monkeypox Vaccine to Combat Global Shortage
According to health authorities, the smaller doses offer just as much protection as the full doses.
The UK National Health Services (NHS) is reportedly set to begin pilot programmes offering smaller-than-recommended doses of the monkeypox vaccine to those eligible, to combat the global shortage of the vaccine.
According to experts, the 'mini doses' are just as effective as the full doses and have already been authorised in the US and countries in the EU, reported BBC.
According to the US CDC's data, around 41,358 cases of monkeypox have been detected globally since the outbreaks began in March 2022.
In the UK, over 3000 people have tested positive so far.
Why Is There a Shortage of Monkeypox Vaccines?
Monkeypox is not a new virus. It is known to spread through close physical contact, and has been declared endemic in some parts of Western Africa.
When the outbreaks first started in early 2022, health authorities started offering doses of the smallpox vaccine, as well as the available doses of monkeypox vaccines, to those who fall in the 'high risk' category.
But the problem is that there are only three approved vaccines that can be used to protect against monkeypox, and of them, only one can be used for widespread inoculation - the Imvanex vaccine called JYNNEOS.
Because the vaccines are limited, and difficult to acquire, health authorities say many vulnerable people remain unvaccinated.
According to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), fractional dosing can ensure a larger vaccine coverage without compromising the protection.
While a regular dose of the monkeypox vaccine is 0.5 ml, the 'mini-dose' will be one fifth of it (0.1 ml).
What to Know About Monkeypox: Symptoms & Treatment
Monkeypox is an infectious viral illness. Symptoms of monkeypox are similar to that of smallpox, although not as severe.
According to the World Health Organization, Monkeypox is usually a self limited disease where the symptoms last for around 2 to 4 weeks.
Although severe cases can occur, fatalities are rare.
According to the WHO, in recent times, the case fatality ratio has been around 3 – 6 percent.
The US CDC lists the most common symptoms of monkeypox as,
Fever and chills
Swollen lymph nodes
Fatigue
Muscle aches and backache
Headache
Respiratory symptoms (e.g. sore throat, nasal congestion, or cough)
Rashes that look like pimples, blisters, or scabs
There is no drug specifically for monkeypox, and treatment involves symptomatic care.
Some antiviral drugs developed to treat smallpox have been found to be successful against monkeypox as well, but evidence is limited.
(Written with inputs from BBC.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from fit
Topics: Monkeypox Monkeypox vaccine
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.