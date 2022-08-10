Vaccine Manufacturer Mylab Pitches to ICMR For Developing Monkeypox Testing Kits

Biotechnology company Mylab Discovery Solutions, is one of four companies which have approached the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to create testing and diagnostic kits for the monkeypox virus, according to reports.

Mylab is the company that launched India's first indigenous RT-PCR test kit for COVID-19. The biotech manufacturer had also approached the ICMR for creating vaccines for monkeypox, along with three other biotechnology companies, The Economic Times reported.

The ICMR had sought expressions of interest(EOIs) from biotechnology and vaccine development companies for a monkeypox vaccine in early August.

Managing director and promoter of Mylab, Hasmukh Rawal has confirmed the company's pitch to develop the monkeypox diagnostic testing kit, as per The Economic Times.