Moderna Seeks EUA for a 2nd COVID Booster Dose: What to Know

Moderna also said that they applied for the request to amend the EUA based on clinical data on the effectiveness of the vaccine against the Omicron variant generated in the US and Israel.

Whether a fourth booster dose can better protect against the Omicron variant has been a topic of contention among experts.

In light of rising cases in Europe, countries like Sweden have already started recommending a fourth COVID shot to high risk patients, frontline workers and the elderly.

On the other hand, a recent study conducted in Israel suggests that a second booster dose would provide a slight boost in immunity at best.