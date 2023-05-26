ADVERTISEMENT

Tampons, Period Sex & Meftal Spas: Can You Ace This Menstruation Quiz?

Garima Sadhwani
Updated
Fit
1 min read

Cameraperson: Shiv Kumar Maurya

Video Editor: Abhishek Sharma

Can tampons take away your virginity? Can you get pregnant on your period? Do you not get your periods if you're on birth control?

Enough myths and misconceptions surround menstruation. On World Menstrual Hygiene Day, 28 May, FIT busts some myths related to menstruation, period products, and women's health.

Watch the full video for more!

Topics:  Menstruation   Myths   Periods 

Published: 
Read More
