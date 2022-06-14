Men's Health Week 2022: Theme, History, Significance, and Ways to Contribute
All about Men's Health Week and how you can contribute.
Men's Health Week has been celebrated in the middle of June every year since 2002. The main aim of observing Men's Health Week is to seek attention and awareness toward the well-being of men across the world.
This year Men's Health Week is being celebrated from 13 to 19 June 2022. In this article, we will be highlighting the need to celebrate men's health week, its history, and its theme for 2022.
Men's Health Week 2022: Theme
The theme for Men's health week 2022 theme was announced by Western Sydney University and it is “Building Healthy Environments for Men and Boys.”
The theme aims at providing a better environment for men. The mental and emotional health of society is often overlooked by our society. Western Sydney University aims to draw more focus toward men's mental health through the Men's Health Week 2022.
Men's Health Week 2022: History
International Men's Health Week was initiated by six leading organisations that paid attention to men's health. This week was officially established at the 2nd world meet by World Congress on Men's Health in Vienna, Austria in 2002.
The Men's Health Week was commemorated to raise awareness about the worldwide issues around the overall health and wellbeing of men and boys. We need to focus to change the mindsets and policies that can help improve their mental health.
Western Sydney University aims towards bringing together the communities across the globe and work towards improving the lives of men.
Men's Health Week 2022: Significance
As mentioned earlier, the theme for this year's Men's Health Week is “Building Healthy Environments for Men and Boys.”
It aims to draw a healthy and engaging environment for men as an important agenda this year.
Mental health issues are still taboo. The lack of awareness and importance of mental health prevents people from seeking the help they require.
The main aim is to provide a safe and professional environment for men and help reduce and combat mental health issues as a whole. It is because bad mental health increases the risk of various health issues, affects personal relationships, and hinders productivity at work.
Men's Health Week 2022: Ways to Contribute
Create an accepting environment
The first thing we can do towards building a healthy environment for men is to be supportive, open, and accepting of the mental needs of the men, create help groups, and normalise professional help to combat mental issues.
Start as Soon as You Can
As the theme focuses on the younger generation as well, we must also focus on younger men. We must provide boys with a safe environment where they can express their feelings and communicate their concerns about mental health.
Provide Guidance
Besides providing support and creating an accepting environment, we need to encourage seeking professional help. We must emphasise the policies that teach the importance of professional help, seeking therapy, counseling, and medication if need be.
Avoid Burnout
Stress and various other mental disorders in men may be due to burnout at work or home. We must promote the practice of taking a break when needed. They can take breaks by working out, listening to music, dancing, and socializing to improve their mood and promote happy hormones.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.