Lyme Disease: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, and Treatment

Lyme disease is a condition caused by the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi. The borrelia illness is quite infectious. Humans get Lyme disease when they are bitten from a tick carrying the bacteria.

Ticks that can carry borrelia bacteria and are found in most parts of the United States. Lyme disease is most common in the upper Midwest and the northeastern and mid-Atlantic states. It's common in Europe, south central and southeastern Canada.

People who spend most of their time in places where live ticks are found, they are at the higher risk of Lyme disease. Live ticks are usually found in grassy, brushy or wooded areas.

B. burgdorferi is transmitted to humans by a bite from an infected black-legged or deer tick. These ticks feed on infected deer, birds, or mice. The tick has to stay on the skin for 36 to 48 hours to transmit the infection and you may not even realise the tick bite.

Let's know the causes, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment of Lyme disease.