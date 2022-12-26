'Stop Presenting Sex as Pain': Leeza Mangaldas On Why Women's Pleasure Matters

One misconception that Mangaldas wants to see shattered that 'masturbation is bad for health.'

She says that masturbation is perhaps the safest form of experiencing sexual pleasure, minus the risk of:

Accidental pregnancy

Infections

Risk of rejection

"It is quite an amazing and wonderful outlet we have. It is perfectly healthy and normal. It has several health benefits, including improved sleep and overall well-being. The shame we inherit over masturbation is a little bit misplaced, because we are not spending all our time, the whole day masturbating. But yet, we might feel a lot of shame," Mangaldas said.

"I want to imagine a world where all sexual experiences are consensual, safe and pleasurable. We’d all like to imagine that world. But I think there’s a lot of work before we get there," she added.