Air Pollution Linked to 66.7 Lakh Deaths a Year: Lancet Report

According to the new report, increase in deaths from the more modern forms of pollution like chemical pollution, ambient air pollution is more evident in South Asia, East Asia, and Southeast Asia, and responsible for the deaths here.

The 2020 report breaks down the burden of different types of pollutants in India.

Of the 16.7 Lakh air pollution-related deaths noted in India, most (9.8 lakh) were linked to ambient air pollution caused by PM 2.5 particulates.

The second-biggest cause of pollution related deaths was household air pollution that was linked to 6.1 lakh deaths.