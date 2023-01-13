'On Oxygen Support': Lalit Modi Says He's Suffering From COVID & Pneumonia
Lalit Modi was in Mexico when he contracted the infection, and has now arrived in London via air ambulance.
Indian Premier League Founder Lalit Modi on Friday, 13 January, said on Instagram that he is on 24/7 oxygen support, after suffering from both COVID and deep pneumonia.
What we know: Modi was in Mexico when he contracted the infection, and has now arrived in London via air ambulance.
What he said:
"After three weeks in confinement with a double COVID in two weeks accompanied by influenza and deep pneumonia – and post trying several times to leave. Finally landed via air ambulance accompanied by two doctors and superstar super efficient son who did so much for me back in London. The flight was smooth. Unfortunately still on 24/7 external oxygen," Modi tweeted.
The big point: Modi thanked the two doctors – who treated him, and his family.
"I have no words to describe of they sacrificed there time etc to get me out. Still need time to recover. Currently on 24/7 external oxygen," he further added.
