Karwa Chauth 2022: Tips for Pregnant Women to Fast in a Healthy Way

Fasting has always been an important part of the Indian culture and various religions followed by the Indians. Karwa Chauth is one of the important festivals during which married women observe fast for the well-being of their husbands and this festival is mostly celebrated by North Indian women.

Fasting is not that tough if proper diet and precautions are taken. Women fast for various festivals like Teej, Navratri, and so on. But fasting can be a challenging task for pregnant women since they have to take extra care of themselves and even a small mistake may be harmful to the baby, Let's have a look at the things you should be doing or not be doing for the Karwa Chauth fast.