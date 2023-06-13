International Albinism Awareness Day 2023: Date, Theme, History and Significance

International Albinism Awareness Day is observed annually on 13th June to create awareness about a genetic skin condition called Albinism, and promote the rights and regulations of Albinism on a global level.
The day is recognized to put an end to the misconceptions and stereotypes related to this condition, and also encourage the inclusion of people suffering from Albinism in all aspects of society without any discrimination.
Albinism is a genetic condition in which there is either less or no pigmentation in certain organs of the body like hair, eyes, and skin. Such people lack one of the most important pigments of the body called melanin that is responsible for skin pigmentation. Besides pigmentation, melanin has several important functions like it protects the skin from harmful UV radiations. Due to the absence of melanin, Albinos are often at a higher risk of skin cancer.
What Is the Theme of International Albinism Awareness Day 2023?
According to NOAH (National Organization of Albinism and Hypopigmentation), the theme of International Albinism Awareness Day 2023 is "Inclusion is Strength".
The theme builds on from last years’ theme of ensuring the inclusion of the voices of persons with albinism in all sectors of life. It emphasizes the importance of inclusion of a diversity of groups from both within and outside the albinism community, says NOAH.
History of International Albinism Awareness Day
The history of International Albinism Awareness dates back to the efforts of various organizations and advocates who dedicatedly worked on creating awareness about this health condition and also set up measures to improve the lives of Albinos.
The UN's Human Rights Council in 2013 passed a resolution mentioning Albinism as a human rights issue and opposed the violence and discrimination faced by people with Albinism on a global level. The resolution also stated that about the measures that members of states should take to promote the social inclusion of people with Albinism and protect the rights of affected individuals.
The resolution was supported by many organizations of the world especially Albinism Society of Kenya, and ultimately, UN General Assembly declared 13 June as the International Albinism Awareness Day on 18 December 2014.
According to NOAH," The late Ambassador of the Mission of Somalia to the U.N., Geneva, Yusuf Mohamed Ismail Bari-Bari, led the effort to pass the resolution in cooperation with Under the Same Sun, an organization that promotes and protects the rights of people with albinism, particularly in Africa. Shortly thereafter, NOAH participated in a U.N. “side event” to celebrate the adoption of the resolution."
Significance of International Albinism Awareness Day
Social stigmatization, sensitivity to light, visual impairments are some of the major challenges faced by the people suffering from Albinism. International Albinism Awareness Day is majorly celebrated to resolve the issues faced by the Albinos worldwide. Awareness campaigns, workshops, educational seminars, and events are held to focus on combating the discrimination and healthcare challengers faced by people with albinism.
By dispelling myths and promoting inclusivity, International Albinism Awareness Day aims to create a world where people with Albinism can live peacefully without any fear of discrimination.
According to United Nations," International days and weeks are occasions to educate the public on issues of concern, to mobilize political will and resources to address global problems, and to celebrate and reinforce achievements of humanity.
