International Albinism Awareness Day 2022: Theme, History, and Significance
Know more about the theme, history, and significance of International Albinism Awareness Day 2022.
Albinism is a rare disease that is inherited genetically. This condition results in a lack of pigmentation (melanin) in the hair, skin, and eyes. It also causes vulnerability to the sun and bright light but is not contagious.
There is no cure for this condition. Moreover, people suffering from albinism may also be visually impaired and are at a higher risk of developing skin cancer. In a few countries, people with albinism die due to skin cancer between the ages of 30 and 40.
World Albinism Day is celebrated on 13 June every year to raise awareness. Let's know about the history, significance, and theme for World Albinism Day.
International Albinism Awareness Day 2022: Theme
The theme for International Albinism Awareness Day 2022 is "United in making our voices heard."
The United Nations chose the theme with an aim to include the voices of persons with albinism since it is essential to ensure equality #Inclusion4equality, to celebrate the people suffering from albinism, and increase the visibility of persons with albinism in all domains of life.
This day also encourages and celebrates unity among the support groups of albinism and highlights the work being done by albinism groups around the world.
International Albinism Awareness Day 2022: History
In North America and Europe, one in every 20,000 people has some form of albinism, and around 1,400 people in Sub-Saharan Africa suffer from the same condition.
As mentioned earlier, a majority of individuals with albinism develop skin cancer between the ages of 30 and 40. But skin cancer is preventable among albinism patients with regular health checks, sunscreen, sunglasses, and sun-protective clothing. However, people of low-income countries might have to suffer due to a lack of facilities.
It was on 18 December 2014 that the General Assembly adopted a resolution to celebrate 13 June as International Albinism Awareness Day. This resolution came into effect in 2015.
This action was taken as a response to the call from civil society organisations advocating to consider albinism patients as a specific group that has certain needs and requires special attention. The council created the mandate of Independent Expert on the enjoyment of human rights by persons with albinism on 26 March 2015.
International Albinism Awareness Day 2022: Significance
International Albinism Awareness Day helps raise awareness about albinism. It helps educate people about the causes and effects of albinism, and things to be done to manage the condition.
People with albinism face discrimination due to their skin color and disability. International Albinism Awareness Day aims to prevent such discrimination and make it a more equal society for all.
Albinism may cause skin cancer that can be fatal to the individual. Awareness programmes organised on International Albinism Awareness Day help seek ways to prevent and treat skin cancer.
