West Bengal: Probe Ordered After 14 Infants Die at Murshidabad Hospital

Beyond the headlines: Of the 14 children who died between 6 and 8 December, nine infants and a toddler died within just 24 hours on Friday, according to reports.

"Seven of the children who died were aged between one and four days. The others were within nine months of age," Dr Bholanath Aich, a paediatrician at MMCH was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

The oldest of the 10 children was reportedly about two and a half years old.

What happened? Speaking to the press, Amit Dan, Principal of Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital (MMCH) said, "Preliminary investigation suggests that in most cases, the underlying cause was malnutrition and low birth weight. While one of them was stillborn, two infants had congenital diseases and the rest had sepsis infection."

The hospital has also alleged that seven of these infants were referred to the medical college from other smaller hospitals in an already serious condition.