India’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate: Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin

In a huge move for India, the country’s drug regulator, Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation has given approval to Bharat Biotech to conduct clinical trials for the first indigenous COVID vaccine candidate- Covaxin.

Dr Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director, Bharat Biotech “We are proud to announce COVAXIN, India’s first indigenous vaccine against COVID-19. The collaboration with ICMR and NIV was instrumental in the development of this vaccine. The proactive support and guidance from CDSCO has enabled approvals to this project. Our R&D and manufacturing teams worked tirelessly to deploy our proprietary technologies towards this platform.”