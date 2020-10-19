Academic Pressure Causing Mental Health Issues: IIT-Bombay Survey

The report further highlighted that just 55.4 percent of those affected sought help to tackle their problem. The remaining 44.6 percent of students who did not seek intervention attributed their decision to reasons like “fear of judgement, scepticism about their effectiveness and lack of need for external intervention”.

Based on the findings, the report added that, “The proportion of the students currently suffering from a mental disorder is the most crucial and requires active intervention. More so is the need to highlight the support systems in the institute and otherwise, and through the responses shared, scrutinise their efficacy.”