ICMR Pushes for Indian COVID Vaccine by 15 August
Could we have a COVID vaccine by 15 August?
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) aims to fast-track the launch of an indigenous COVID vaccine developed in partnership with Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL).
In letter from an internal communication between ICMR to BBIL on Thursday, 3, July, they wrote,
However, Dr Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing director, Bharat Biotec said that the vaccine may be available in early 2021 in an interview in the New Indian Express.
Just on Monday, 29 June, FIT reported that the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation had given approval to Bharat Biotech to conduct clinical trials for the first indigenous COVID vaccine candidate- Covaxin.
In the letter, ICMR wrote, “This is the first indigenous vaccine being developed by India and is one of the top Priority projects which is being monitored at the topmost level of the Government. “
On Monday, 29 June, BBIL announced that they received DCGI approval for Phase I & II Human Clinical Trials, and are scheduled to start across India in July 2020.
As per the letter, ICMR added that the institutions addressed in the letter, “ are strictly advised to fast track all approvals related to the initiation of the clinical trial and ensure that the subject enrollment is initiated no later than 7th July 2020.”
Speaking to FIT, Dr Krishna Ella said, “We have proven India’s capabilities in developing a truly Indigenous vaccine with our collaboration with ICMR and NIV, Pune. Infrastructure wise, Bharat Biotech is capable in taking care of the technological and manufacturing developments needed.”
