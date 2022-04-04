Host-Directed Therapy Could Treat COVID-19 And Limit Drug Resistance

Antibiotics, together with antivirals and anti-parasitic drugs, can save the lives of people who’ve contracted an infectious disease. But the rise of drug-resistance means new strategies are needed. At the end of last year, the World Health Organization declared antimicrobial resistance one of the top ten global public health threats facing humanity.

To cause disease, all viruses – including SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID – must enter our cells and hijack their machinery to reproduce. Likewise, many bacteria and parasites must invade our cells to survive.

One promising area of research is based on the idea that, rather than fighting the pathogen (or bug) itself, we can target enzymes (proteins in human cells that facilitate chemical reactions) it needs to live and multiply. This is called “ host-directed therapy ”.