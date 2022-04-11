Menarche: What is it, Causes, Signs & Symptoms

Menarche is the medical term used to refer to the first period or menstrual cycle of a female adolescent. It is a result of the interaction between the various hormones within the body which include:

Pituitary hormones

Ovarian hormones

Hypothalamic hormones

It can also be affected by the pancreatic, thyroid, and adrenaline hormones. Menarche signals the possibility of fertility and is associated with the development of secondary sexual characteristics, it does not occur until the reproductive organs of a girl are mature enough to start working together.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 98% of girls start their periods by the age of 15 and the rate has decreased over time.

Here are a few things people are often confused about and we have come up with all the facts and answers to clear your doubts about menarche.