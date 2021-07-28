World Hepatitis Day 2021: Theme, History & Significance
World Hepatitis Day (WHD) is observed every year on 28 July 2021. The day is observed to spread awareness about the global burden of viral hepatitis.
According to World Health Organization (WHO), viral hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver that causes severe liver disease and hepatocellular cancer. The leading health organization further added that a person dies every 30 seconds due to hepatitis related illness.
World Hepatitis Day 2021: Theme
This year, the theme of World Hepatitis Day is 'Hepatitis can’t wait'. The theme emphasizes on the urgency of the efforts needed to eliminate hepatitis as a public health threat by 2030. According to WHO, even during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we can’t wait to act on viral hepatitis.
World Hepatitis Day: History
63rd World Health Assembly, in May 2010, adopted the resolution to declare 28 July as World Hepatitis Day and spread international awareness about the same. According to WHO's website, the date 28 July was chosen because it is the birthday of Nobel-prize winning scientist Dr Baruch Blumberg, who discovered hepatitis B virus (HBV) and developed a diagnostic test and vaccine for the virus.
World Hepatitis Day: Significance
World Hepatitis Day is a call for people from across the world to take action and raise awareness about hepatitis. This day plays a very important role and is an opportunity to step up national and international efforts on hepatitis, encourage actions and engagement by individuals, partners and the public and highlight the need for a greater global response.
