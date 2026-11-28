Holy Family Hospital Delhi on 27 November inaugurated its new Super Speciality Block, expanding tertiary care in high-need areas, specifically in oncology, in radiation oncology, bone marrow transplant, and advanced neurological services. The new block hosts 150 beds, expanding the total capacity at the hospital from 345 to 495.

The foundation stone of the original hospital building was laid in 1953 by Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the then Vice President of India. The new block was inaugurated by current Vice President of India, CP Radhakrishnan.

"This shows one thing: the good legacy will never die. With what good intention it has been started, that will continue to grow and that will achieve many, many milestones," said Radhakrishnan.